Philadelphia Union Announces 2025 Promotional Schedule and Title Partners

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced their promotional schedule and title partner nights for the 2025 MLS regular season. Throughout the season, the Union will organize 14 theme nights that highlight special activations dedicated to fans and everyday heroes.

These events will include fan-favorites like Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA, Kid's Day presented by Nemours Children's Health, Kick Childhood Cancer presented by Widener University, and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Independence Blue Cross. Additionally, the Union will bring back Irish Heritage Night for the first time since 2017, providing a unique gameday experience featuring Irish music, food and culture. The club will kick off their promotional schedule with U-Serve/Dollar Dog Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA on March 16 vs. Nashville and will conclude their season with the annual Fan Appreciation Night, U Thank U presented by Independence Blue Cross, on October 4 vs. New York City FC.

Highlights of a few the Union's 2025 Theme Nights include

U-Serve/Dollar Dog Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA (March 16 vs. Nashville) - Recognizing standout U-Serve members, highlighting volunteer opportunities, and featuring an act of service fans can take part in. The Union will also host Philadelphia's beloved Dollar Dog tradition on this night. Fans will be able to purchase Hatfield hot dogs at all concessions for $1.

Irish Heritage Night (March 22 vs. St. Louis CITY) - Celebrating Irish Heritage Month with in-game activations featuring Irish music, food, and culture.

Greener Goals Night presented by Subaru of America (April 19 vs. Atlanta) - In partnership with Subaru of America, Inc., the Union will once again plant 25 trees for every Union goal scored during the 2025 season. In celebration of Earth Day, match night will feature recognition of the club's green initiatives, most notably Subaru Park's Zero Landfill program.

Kids Day presented by Nemours Children's Health (April 26 vs. D.C. United) - Celebrating local youth fans with special experiences and prizes.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Penn Medicine (May 10 vs. Columbus) - Honoring the armed forces with pregame ceremonies featuring military personnel.

Pride Night presented by Subaru of America (May 24 vs. Inter Miami) - Celebrating #SoccerForAll and inclusivity.

Unity Night presented by WSFS Bank (June 14 vs. Charlotte) - Commemorating the diverse culture and heritage of our fanbase and local community.

Rivalry Night presented by GIANT (July 12 vs. New York Red Bulls) - Facing off against the club's biggest rival, the match will feature exciting activations including the return of the bull burning presented by Hatfield.

Retro/Esports Night presented by Primepoint (August 9 vs. Toronto) - Returning for its second season, Union will host a night for gaming enthusiasts to participate in various gaming events in the Subaru Esports Hub with chances to win prizes and an opportunity to meet and play against the Union's eMLS pro ThiagoCapo12.

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA (August 23 vs. Chicago) - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with in-game activations featuring Hispanic music, food, and culture.

Kick Childhood Cancer/Phang's Birthday presented by Widener University (September 20 vs. New England) - Honoring and celebrating the brave children battling pediatric cancer by recognizing them in-game with special activations. A celebration for everyone's favorite mascot.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Independence Blue Cross (October 4 vs. New York City FC) - Wrapping up the regular season with the annual U Thank U Night. Fans will enjoy specials on concession prices, discounts in the Union Shop, and special game experiences. All Union matches will be available through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Please see below for an outline of the Union's 2025 promotional schedule and title partner nights.

Date Opponent Time (ET) Theme Night Title Partner

March 1, 2025 Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. Home Opener

March 16, 2025 Nashville 2:00 p.m. U-Serve/Dollar Dog Bimbo Bakeries USA

March 22, 2025 St. Louis CITY 7:30 p.m. Irish Heritage Night

April 5, 2025 Orlando 7:30 p.m. Fireworks Night Coors Light

April 19, 2025 Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Greener Goals Subaru of America

April 26, 2025 D.C. United 4:30 p.m. Kids' Day Nemours Children's Health

May 10, 2025 Columbus 7:30 p.m. Military Appreciation Penn Medicine

May 14, 2025 L.A. Galaxy 7:30 p.m. Delco Night/Union Foundation Malamut Law

May 24, 2025 Miami 7:30 p.m. Pride Night Subaru of America

June 14, 2025 Charlotte 7:30 p.m. Unity Night WSFS Bank

July 12, 2025 N.Y. Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. Rivalry Night GIANT

July 16, 2025 Montreal 7:30 p.m. Language Services Associates

July 26, 2025 Colorado 7:30 p.m. Patron Tequila

August 9, 2025 Toronto 7:30 p.m. Retro/Esports Night Primepoint

August 23, 2025 Chicago 7:30 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Night Bimbo Bakeries USA

September 20, 2025 New England 2:30 p.m. Kick Childhood Cancer/Phang's Birthday Widener University

October 4, 2025 New York City FC 7:30 p.m. U Thank U Independence Blue Cross

