CF Montréal Acquires Defender Luca Petrasso

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday the signing of defender Luca Petrasso for the 2025 season, with option years for 2026 and 2027.

"We are pleased to add Luca to our squad," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a versatile player with MLS experience who will provide support on the left side, both in the wing back and center back position."

Petrasso, 24, most recently played for Orlando City, where he appeared in 14 matches and logged 452 minutes, primarily in 2023. In 2024, he joined Serie C club US Triestina on loan, playing 11 regular season matches and three playoff games.

The younger brother of former CF Montréal player Michael Petrasso, he is a product of Toronto FC's academy. In 2015, he signed his first professional contract and played with TFC's reserve team in the USL and USL League One during the 2018, 2019, and 2021 seasons. Over these three seasons, Petrasso played in 63 matches, totaling 4,645 minutes, while scoring three goals and adding seven assists. In 2022, with Toronto's first team in MLS, he registered four assists in 23 games (21 starts) and 1,684 minutes.

Transaction: CF Montréal has signed defender Luca Petrasso for the 2025 season, with option years for 2026 and 2027.

LUCA PETRASSO

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 168 lbs

Date of Birth: June 16, 2000

Birthplace: North York, Ontario

Last Club: Orlando City

Date of Acquisition: February 7, 2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.