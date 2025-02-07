New York Red Bulls Sign Scotland International Lewis Morgan to New MLS Contract

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have signed Scotland international Lewis Morgan to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Morgan signs a new two-year MLS contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

"Lewis has been a very important member of our club over the last three years, and we are happy to extend his time with us," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "He had a tremendous season last year where he reached many milestones and we are looking forward to him continuing to excel with our club."

Morgan, 28, is entering his fourth season with the Red Bulls and his sixth in MLS. He has made 66 career MLS appearances with New York, where he has recorded 27 goals and 11 assists. Morgan became the 13th player in franchise history to record 20-plus goals and 10-plus assists in a Red Bulls career. In 2024, Morgan made 29 MLS appearances and tallied 13 goals and seven assists. His 20 goal contributions was the most by a Red Bulls player since 2018 and he became the fifth midfielder in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Morgan also became the first player in franchise history to win Comeback Player of the Year.

The Greenock, Scotland native earned his first call-up to the Scotland National Team since 2019 last year and he also earned three other call-ups in 2024. Morgan has made seven career appearances for Scotland including appearing at the 2024 UEFA Euro against Hungary. He became the third active Red Bulls player to be named to an UEFA Euro roster in franchise history along with Lothar Mattheus (1996) and Roberto Donadoni (2000).

"Lewis is an incredible human-being, who means a lot to our locker room and our club," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He is a very impactful player and we are excited to get the opportunity to continue to work with him."

Morgan is coming off his second double-digit goal scoring season for New York, which is tied for the second-most by a midfielder in franchise history. He also ranks eighth in franchise history in MLS goals scored for the club with 27. Across all competitions for the club, Morgan has made 79 career appearances and has recorded 31 goals and 14 assists.

TRANSACTION: The New York Red Bulls have signed Scotland international Lewis Morgan to a new two-year MLS contract through 2026 with an options for 2027 and 2028 on February 7, 2025.

