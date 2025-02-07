FC Dallas Hosts Preseason Friendly Versus Houston Dynamo FC

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas (Feb. 7, 2025) - FC Dallas played Houston Dynamo FC in a preseason friendly, which was split into a 45-minute half and three 30-minute halves. The final score in the first 75 minutes of play was 2-1 in favor of Houston. Anderson Julio scored his first goal for FC Dallas in the 38th minute of the first half, with an assist from Pedrinho.

The final score of the last 60 minutes of the preseason friendly was 1-0 in favor of FC Dallas. Tsiki Ntsabeleng's goal in the 39th minute was assisted by Tarik Scott.

Starting XI - First 75 Minutes:

Maarten Paes (C), Marco Farfan, Lalas Abubakar, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore, Diego García, Pedrinho, Sebastian Lletget, Bernard Kamungo, Anderson Julio, Petar Musa

Starting XI - Final 60 Minutes:

Michael Collodi, Josh Torquato, Momo Cisset, Ian Charles, Enzo Newman, Nolan Norris, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Patrickson Delgado, Tarik Scott, Herbert Endeley (Anthony Ramirez, 30'), Logan Farrington

