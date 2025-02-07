Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028. De Rosario becomes the 35th player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto FC Academy.

"We're very excited to have Adisa as a part of the First Team roster," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "He has worked extremely hard throughout his time in the Academy and TFC II, and we're looking forward to continuing to provide opportunities for him to develop and grow."

De Rosario, 20, has recorded 55 saves through 25 appearances (all starts) since joining Toronto FC II on March 23, 2023. The California-born goalkeeper made his TFC II debut and first start against New England Revolution II on May 14, 2023. That same season, he spent time on loan with York United FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), where he made four appearances (all starts).

Prior to TFC II, De Rosario came through the ranks at the Toronto FC Academy, where he joined in 2015 and played across multiple age groups. During the 2022 season, the goalkeeper signed a short-term development contract with the Halifax Wanderers (CPL) and made his professional debut against Forge FC on October 9, 2022.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

ADISA DE ROSARIO

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 166 lbs.

Birthdate: October 27, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian/American

Last Club: Toronto FC II

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.