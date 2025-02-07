San Diego FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Modelo® as Official Import Beer Partner and Chrome Club Partner

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed a multi-year partnership with Modelo, naming the iconic beer brand as the Official Import Beer Partner, Chrome Club Partner, and Founding Partner of San Diego FC.

"As we prepare to deliver an unforgettable inaugural season to SDFC fans, Modelo is the perfect partner to join us on this journey," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Together, we're excited to enhance matchdays and create shared moments that bring fans even closer to the game while building pride for San Diego in our inaugural season."

As an Official Partner, Modelo will enhance matchday experiences with co-branded giveaways, in-stadium activations, and pre-match fan zone celebrations. Fans can also expect Modelo to be prominently featured throughout stadium LEDs, scoreboards, and video boards, including a Modelo-branded Fan Cam for goal celebrations. As part of this partnership, SDFC and Modelo will collaborate to create unique experiences that bring fans closer to the game, celebrate victories, and build lasting connections in the San Diego community.

"Modelo is thrilled to not only be the official import beer of San Diego FC, but to be a founding partner as the club takes to the pitch in its inaugural season," said Constellation Brands SVP Brand Activation Rene Ramos. "Soccer continues to grow in popularity here in the U.S. as evidenced by this new club and Modelo will be by its side as la cerveza del fútbol."

Modelo will also serve as the presenting partner for the highly anticipated annual match between SDFC and Club Tijuana (Xolos), with the inaugural exhibition match between both clubs scheduled for Sep. 16, 2025. This cross-border rivalry is expected to draw fans from both sides of the border for an electric atmosphere at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can purchase single-match tickets for the Club's exhibition match against Xolos on Sept. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium now at www.sandiegofc.com/tickets.

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with The Mark of a Fighter ever since. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in sales.

To learn more about official club partnerships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit  www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

