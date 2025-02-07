Driblab Joins Inter Miami as an Official Service Provider to Support Sports Analysis and Management Through Advanced Data

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Driblab is pleased to announce a collaboration with Inter Miami CF as one of the Club's official service providers. Driblab is a leading company in advanced data consulting and analysis in the world of football. This collaboration grants the Club access to customized technological solutions based on advanced statistics, as well as Driblab's player scouting consulting services, reinforcing the Club's commitment to innovation and excellence in sports performance.

Driblab is a global reference in data analysis applied to football. Founded in 2017, the company has collaborated with over 100 clubs, federations, and representation agencies worldwide, offering a wide range of services, including talent identification, player evaluation, performance analysis, and strategic planning. Using advanced statistics and cutting-edge technologies, Driblab develops tailor-made solutions for its clients, helping them make data-driven decisions.

Through this collaboration, Inter Miami CF will gain access to state-of-the-art tools to evaluate player and team performance, complement talent identification with data, and strengthen sports planning. This collaboration underscores Inter Miami CF's commitment to innovation and its determination to establish itself as a benchmark in international football. The collaboration with Driblab reinforces the Club's strategy of combining human talent with the most advanced technological tools to achieve success.

Salvador Carmona, CEO of Driblab, stated: "It is an honor for us to collaborate with Inter Miami CF, a Club that represents a forward-thinking vision in football. We are convinced that, through the use of advanced data and tailored solutions, we will help the club make more precise decisions driven by data."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.