California Bank & Trust Becomes Chrome Club Partner and Official Bank of San Diego FC

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today a multi-year partnership with California Bank & Trust(CB&T), one of California's premier financial institutions, as an elite Chrome Club Partner. This founding sponsorship also names CB&T as the Official Bank of SDFC, as the Club gears up for its inaugural 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season in San Diego.

"We are proud to welcome California Bank & Trust as the Official Bank of San Diego FC and a founding Chrome Club Partner," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Their deep commitment to the local business community and financial innovation aligns with our vision for long-term growth and impact. Through this partnership, we will create meaningful opportunities for fans, businesses, and the broader community, reinforcing the strong foundation we are establishing for SDFC's future."

As a Chrome Club sponsor, CB&T will enjoy exclusive partnership elements, including access to a league first "on the pitch" premier suite, title sponsorship of the May 31, 2025 home game against Austin FC, co-branded content features, prominent signage inside Snapdragon Stadium, and special retail promotions. Additionally, as the club's Official Bank, CB&T will work with SDFC to integrate banking products and services into the club's ecosystem. Bank customers and their families will also gain access to exclusive soccer experiences and discounts throughout the season.

"This partnership is a natural fit between two organizations deeply rooted in San Diego," said Eric Ellingsen, President & CEO of CB&T. "SDFC's commitment to excellence, innovation, and community mirrors our own approach to banking. This partnership not only strengthens our brand presence but also allows us to engage with consumers and business owners in meaningful ways- through both financial empowerment and unforgettable fan experiences."

A Shared Commitment to Community and Growth

CB&T and SDFC share a vision for unlocking San Diego's potential by engaging the local community and businesses. Together, they will launch initiatives aimed at financial literacy, small business support, and youth leadership development. These efforts will include:

- Delivering exclusive small-business events to support local entrepreneurs and a thriving economy

- Developing a youth leadership program that inspires the next generation of leaders in San Diego

- Creating a financial education program for SDFC players, staff, fans and youth academy to promote economic empowerment

- Supporting SDFC's Right to Dream Academy, a scholarship-based academy committed to offering top tier education and soccer training to students

"San Diego's new MLS team is set to energize the region- bringing new excitement, economic growth, and tourism," added Ellingsen. "MLS has a track record of enriching cities across the country, and we look forward to seeing its lasting impact right here in San Diego."

The SDFC sponsorship is one of many ways CB&T supports communities throughout the state. To learn more about how CB&T is committed to building a strong California, visit www.calbanktrust.com.

Celebrating the Partnership at Snapdragon Stadium

To kick off this exciting collaboration, CB&T presented a Premium Member Event at Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday, February 6, featuring Jocko Willink, retired U.S. Navy SEAL, New York Times bestselling author, and SDFC Founding Club Partner. Willink delivered a motivational address during the exclusive gathering.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with California Bank & Trust.

To learn more about official club partnerships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.