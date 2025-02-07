CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brandan Craig

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday that it has acquired defender Brandan Craig. The 20-year-old has signed a contract for the 2025 season, with option years for the 2026, 2027 and 2028.

"We are delighted to acquire Brandan," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He showed consistency and good technical quality on the ball during camp. He's a young player who can play as a central defender or on the right side of the defense. We are confident he will be able to continue his progression with the Club."

A product of the Philadelphia Union academy, Craig made his professional debut with the Union reserve team in 2020. With the Union 2, the Philadelphia native played 1,063 minutes in 14 games, scoring once in the 2020 USL Championship season. Over the next two seasons in MLS Next Pro, he played 24 games and 2,272 minutes, collecting two goals and two assists.

He signed his first professional MLS contract in 2021 and played his first game with the Union first team on July 9, 2021.

Last season, while on loan with USL Championship club El Paso Locomotive, Craig played over 1,400 minutes in 19 games, scoring one goal.

Internationally, Craig has represented the United States at the U15, U20, and U23 levels. In 2023, he played every minute for the U.S. at the Under-20 World Cup, where his team reached the quarterfinals. Craig also helped his country win the Concacaf U20 Championship in 2022, alongside new CF Montréal teammates Caden Clark and Jalen Neal.

Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired defender Brandan Craig for the 2025 season, with option years for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

BRANDAN CRAIG

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1

Weight: 159 lbs

Date of birth: April 7, 2004

Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Last club: Philadelphia Union

