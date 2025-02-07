Preseason: Keaton Parks & Birk Risa on Their New Head Coach

New York City FC's 2025 preseason is well underway in Coachella, California, as the team adjusts to life under new head coach Pascal Jansen.

Speaking ahead of the team's game against San Diego FC on Saturday, midfielder Keaton Parks and defender Birk Risa shared their thoughts on the club's preparations, including adapting to Jansen's tactics and philosophy.

"I have to learn everything about Pascal-his style, what he wants from us, what he wants from me individually," Parks said. "It's been a bit of a learning curve, and we're still working on it and everything, of course, but it's been a good time."

The 27-year-old midfielder praised Jansen's clear communication and personable approach. "I mean, he's very personable, easy to get to talk to, and he's very clear in what he wants, and he's happy to have meetings, happy to talk with you one on one, and yeah, it's been good so far," Parks said.

For Parks, confidence and a commitment to their style of play have been emphasized throughout the preseason.

"I mean for me it's just about going into every game knowing what we're capable of and that we can win each game, no matter where we're playing," he said. "It's just about going in with confidence and not risking but just playing our game and not holding back."

Parks added that Jansen is challenging the team both physically and mentally to reach their full potential.

"He's really pushing us to find our limits and then push past them, and then adapt on the field, and don't let the tired legs hold us back from performing our duty," Parks said.

"So it's all been a challenge. I'm not going to lie, it has been tough and he's an intense guy. He wants a lot from us, but it's good and I mean it's what we want from him too. We want a lot from him. So it's been a good relationship so far, and we're looking forward to more of it."

Risa, who joined City from Molde in 2023, shared his enthusiasm for Jansen's tactical approach. "My first thought is that it's a tactic that will suit us really good," the Norwegian defender said.

"We have a good plan. He's giving us a lot of input, a lot of energy, in how we're going to want to play and stick together as a team."

The 26-year-old also revealed that he aligns well with Jansen's soccer philosophy. "Personally, we think in a lot of the same ways about how soccer should be played, so I am really happy," Risa said. "And with the way we are training and learning, I think if everyone is open to learning with him, everyone can take huge steps in that part and become even better."

You can watch New York City FC's game against San Diego FC live on Saturday, Feburary 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET, with fans able to watch via newyorkcityfc.com.

