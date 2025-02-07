2025 Charlotte FC Coachella Valley Invitational Matches Streaming Information

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC's two matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will be streamed, for free, at CharlotteFootballClub.com/live.

The match schedule is:

February 9 - vs LA Galaxy (1:00 p.m. ET)

February 15 - vs Portland Timbers (1:00 p.m. ET)

For further information on the tournament, please visit CoachellaValleyInvitational.com and for the full preseason click here.

The two Charlotte FC matches will also air in Charlotte on Bounce TV. You can watch Bounce TV over the air. You can find the channel using a digital tuner, or by using a traditional or outside antenna.

In Charlotte, Bounce TV can be found on channel 3.2.

Viewers can also find Bounce TV on Spectrum Channel 1255, or on subscription-based streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling.

HOME OPENER HAT GIVEAWAY

Fill The Fortress on Saturday, March 1 @ 2:00 p.m., as The Crown takes on Atlanta United. The first fans to arrive will receive the limited-edition CLTFC snapback hat presented by Ally.

