Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Omar González

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Omar González as a free agent. His contract will run through the 2025 MLS season, with a Club option for 2026.

"Omar brings not only his experience as a seasoned defender but also a championship-winning mentality to the Club," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "Having lifted multiple trophies and battled on the biggest stages, Omar will strengthen our backline and add valuable competition and depth. His consistency, resilience, and leadership, built through years of success in MLS and international play, set a high standard, and we look forward to his positive impact on the team."

González, 36, joins Chicago after participating in 475 matches in various competitions across North America, including Major League Soccer and Liga MX, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions League, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup. During that stretch, González has won MLS Cup three times and the MLS Supporters' Shield twice with the LA Galaxy. He also won a Liga MX championship and the Concacaf Champions League with CF Pachuca.

González began his professional career with the LA Galaxy after being drafted third overall in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft. During his time with the Galaxy, González was named Rookie of the Year in 2009 and helped to lead the team to the MLS Playoffs on seven occasions. In December of 2015, González joined CF Pachuca and assisted on the game-tying goal in his debut against Club Tijuana on Jan. 8, 2016. He returned to Major League Soccer in June 2019, transferring to Toronto FC and also playing with New England Revolution (2022-23) and FC Dallas (2024).

At the international level, González earned 52 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, including three appearances in the 2014 FIFA Men's World Cup in Brazil. With the USMNT, he also won the 2013 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cups. González featured in 18 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, including the 0-0 draw on March 26, 2013, against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires free agent defender Omar González through 2025 with an option for 2026, announced on Feb. 7, 2025.

Name: Omar González

Position: Defender

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of birth: Oct. 11, 1988

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Citizenship: USA

Previous Club: FC Dallas

