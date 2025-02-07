Rapids Forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes Nets his First Preseason Goal During 1-1 Draw against D.C. United

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Rapids recorded a 1-1 draw against D.C. United in the team's fourth scrimmage of the 2025 preseason on Friday morning. Second-year Rapids forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes netted the lone goal of the match in the second half.

The first 45 minutes saw the Rapids and D.C. largely share possession of the ball. The Rapids were the first to get the offensive pressure rolling with three set pieces opportunities in the first 30 minutes. However, it was D.C.'s Gabriel Pirani who put the first shot on target, which was calmly saved by U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Just two minutes later, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic ended the half with a convincing strike that was ultimately tipped over the crossbar by D.C.'s goalkeeper.

The second half saw wholesale substitutions with 10 new players stepping on the pitch and Steffen remaining in goal.

Before being subbed off in the 71st minute, Steffen continued his strong play since returning to the club from his stint with the U.S. Men's National Team. The goalkeeper has yet to allow a goal in preseason play with around 200 minutes logged in scrimmages so far.

Stewart-Baynes was quick to add quality in the final third after subbing on in replacement of Omir Fernandez. The forward's goal came in the 71st minute of the match when he took advantage of a poor pass in the back to calmly place a low ball around the opposition's goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

The Rapids were up by a goal until the 77th minute when D.C.'s Derek Dodson forced a deflection off the Rapids' backline for the match equalizer.

The rest of the half continued on with a few more free kick chances for the Rapids, but ultimately the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The team will face Toronto FC on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. MT for their final preseason match of 2025 before returning to Colorado to prepare for their first Concacaf Champions Cup match against LAFC on Feb. 18.

Final Score

Colorado Rapids - 1

D.C. United - 1

Lineups

First Half:

Chidozie Awaziem, Cole Bassett, Reggie Cannon, Omir Fernandez, Calvin Harris, Andreas Maxsø, Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro, Connor Ronan, Anderson Rosa, Zack Steffen

Second Half:

Sam Bassett, Kévin Cabral, Michael Edwards, Wayne Frederick, Alex Harris, Oliver Larraz, Ian Murphy, Keegan Rosenberry, Zack Steffen (Adam Beaudry, 71'), Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Jackson Travis

