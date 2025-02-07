San Diego FC to Stream 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club's three preseason matches in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) will be streamed live on www.SanDiegoFC.com and on the San Diego FC Mobile App as the team prepares for its inaugural 2025 Major League Soccer season.

SDFC's preseason, presented by DIRECTV, continues in Indio, Calif. as the Club will travel to the desert on Friday, Feb. 7 to compete in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI). At CVI, SDFC will play preseason matches against New York City FC on Saturday, Feb. 8, Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb.15, before making its 2025 MLS regular season debut against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

To learn more about the Coachella Valley Invitational, please visit www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

