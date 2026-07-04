Postgame: Michelle Cooper Scores Her First Career NWSL Brace

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Michelle Cooper talks about her first career brace, her partnership with Croix Bethune, and how special it is to have traveling fans.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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