Post Game Notes: Stars 3 vs. Moose 1

December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





DECEMBER 11, 2019

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 3, Manitoba Moose - 1

Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd Final

MOOSE 0 0 1 1

STARS 1 2 0 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

MOOSE 23 8-16:00 0/5

STARS 27 5-10:00 0/7

STARS : 10-13-1-2 (7-4-1-0 | HOME) (3-9-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 26 saves

MOOSE: 13-14-0-0 (7-5-0-0 | HOME) (6-9-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (L) - 10 saves

- Griffen Outhouse - 10 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Anthony Louis (TEX) Jake Oettinger (TEX) Joel L'Esperance (TEX)

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Anthony Louis earned another multi-point night with a goal and an assist.

- Joel L'Esperance is now tied for the team lead with ten goals after scoring six goals in the last eight games.

- Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for his third consecutive win and improved to 4-5-2 on the season.

- Neil Graham earned his first win after being promoted on Tuesday morning to head coach of the team.

- Parker MacKay scored the Stars third goal tonight, earning his second goal of the year.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Friday, Dec. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Dec. 14 | 7:00 PM - vs. Tucson Roadrunners at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Dec. 20 | 7:00 PM - at Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center

- Saturday, Dec. 21 | 7:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena

DECEMBER 11, 2019

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 3, Manitoba Moose - 1

Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd Final

MOOSE 0 0 1 1

STARS 1 2 0 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

MOOSE 23 8-16:00 0/5

STARS 27 5-10:00 0/7

STARS : 10-13-1-2 (7-4-1-0 | HOME) (3-9-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 26 saves

MOOSE: 13-14-0-0 (7-5-0-0 | HOME) (6-9-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (L) - 10 saves

- Griffen Outhouse - 10 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Anthony Louis (TEX) Jake Oettinger (TEX) Joel L'Esperance (TEX)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.