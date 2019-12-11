Post Game Notes: Stars 3 vs. Moose 1
December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
DECEMBER 11, 2019
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 3, Manitoba Moose - 1
Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd Final
MOOSE 0 0 1 1
STARS 1 2 0 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
MOOSE 23 8-16:00 0/5
STARS 27 5-10:00 0/7
STARS : 10-13-1-2 (7-4-1-0 | HOME) (3-9-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 26 saves
MOOSE: 13-14-0-0 (7-5-0-0 | HOME) (6-9-0-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (L) - 10 saves
- Griffen Outhouse - 10 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Anthony Louis (TEX) Jake Oettinger (TEX) Joel L'Esperance (TEX)
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Anthony Louis earned another multi-point night with a goal and an assist.
- Joel L'Esperance is now tied for the team lead with ten goals after scoring six goals in the last eight games.
- Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for his third consecutive win and improved to 4-5-2 on the season.
- Neil Graham earned his first win after being promoted on Tuesday morning to head coach of the team.
- Parker MacKay scored the Stars third goal tonight, earning his second goal of the year.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Friday, Dec. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Dec. 14 | 7:00 PM - vs. Tucson Roadrunners at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Dec. 20 | 7:00 PM - at Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center
- Saturday, Dec. 21 | 7:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena
DECEMBER 11, 2019
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 3, Manitoba Moose - 1
Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd Final
MOOSE 0 0 1 1
STARS 1 2 0 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
MOOSE 23 8-16:00 0/5
STARS 27 5-10:00 0/7
STARS : 10-13-1-2 (7-4-1-0 | HOME) (3-9-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 26 saves
MOOSE: 13-14-0-0 (7-5-0-0 | HOME) (6-9-0-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (L) - 10 saves
- Griffen Outhouse - 10 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Anthony Louis (TEX) Jake Oettinger (TEX) Joel L'Esperance (TEX)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Stars 3 vs. Moose 1 - Texas Stars
- Despite Late Push, Penguins Lose in Rochester, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Shesterkin Stifles Binghamton, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Summers Scores In 3-1 Loss At Hartford - Binghamton Devils
- Second Period Blitz Pushes Comets Past Marlies - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Drop Wednesday Night Contest to Syracuse Crunch, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Gemel Smith Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Crunch Win over Bruins - Syracuse Crunch
- Kupari, Bjornfot to be Assigned to World Juniors Teams - Ontario Reign
- Marlies in Utica for Clash with Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gerry Mayhew - Iowa Wild
- Florida Panthers Assign F Jayce Hawryluk to T-Birds on Conditioning Loan - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Chicago Wolves December: Star Wars, Stanley Cup, Santa Claus and More - Chicago Wolves
- Red Wings Assign Cholowski and McIlrath - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Issue Open Apology to Akim Aliu Regarding 2011 Incident - Colorado Eagles
- Robb Stauber, Derek Armstrong Named Honorary Captains for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Armstrong, Stauber Named as 2020 AHL All-Star Honorary Captains - Ontario Reign
- Kevin Hancock Loaned to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Forward Ryan Gropp Returns to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat, Reign Battle Wednesday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Zadina Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Florida Panthers Loan F Aleksi Saarela to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- David Kase Earns First NHL Recall - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hill Shuts out Wild, Roadrunners Return to Being AHL's Best - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Shut out by Tucson 2-0 - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Capture Thrilling 3-2 Shootout Win over Monsters after Seven Rounds of Shootout - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.