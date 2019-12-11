Eagles Issue Open Apology to Akim Aliu Regarding 2011 Incident
December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
After being informed of a 2011 incident in which Colorado Eagles head equipment manager Tony Deynzer was photographed in blackface at a player Halloween party in 2011, the Colorado Eagles would like to offer the following public apology to former Eagles player Akim Aliu.
Dear Mr. Aliu,
As an organization, the discovery of this event deeply saddens us. Although we had no prior knowledge, that doesn't excuse or diminish the fact that this has hurt a fellow human being. Rest assured, our organization holds no ego too big or stature so proud that we are above apologies for any wrongdoings. As a family-oriented organization, we wholeheartedly seek your forgiveness and sincerely apologize.
We are truly very sorry, and we will also assure you that this behavior is not and never will be acceptable in our organization.
