Chicago Wolves December: Star Wars, Stanley Cup, Santa Claus and More

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves are providing plenty of terrific gifts in December to ensure everyone's holiday celebrations merit a visit to Allstate Arena.

The Wolves kick off their December home schedule in a big way with Star Wars Night at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. It's a perfect opportunity for Star Wars fans to dress up, join forces with the photogenic 501st Legion's Midwest Garrison on the concourse and share enthusiasm for the new Star Wars movie, "The Rise Of Skywalker" that opens Dec. 20. Fans can make the night even brighter by purchasing a special ticket package that includes a light saber.

Saturday's plans also feature the Wolves Wall Calendar giveaway, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions, as well as Adopt-A-Dog Night, presented by Premier Veterinary Group. Nearly 1,500 dogs have found forever homes thanks to generous Wolves fans who've fallen in love with these pups in the South Lobby. It's also the first of three nights U.S. Marines will be stationed at Allstate Arena's entrances to collect new, unwrapped gifts for their Toys For Tots Drive.

The Wolves' home game against the Texas Stars on Saturday, Dec. 21, features the chance to visit Santa Claus. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena receive a Wolves Luggage Tag, courtesy of Loyola Medicine, while everyone is welcome to bring their skates to take part in the first postgame skate of the season, presented by Wilmot Mountain.

Santa Claus sticks around for the Wolves' 3 p.m. game versus Texas on Sunday, Dec. 22, but the big fella gets to share top billing with the Stanley Cup. Did you know 45 current and former Wolves -- including general manager Wendell Young -- have played for teams that won the Stanley Cup? Hockey's holy grail will be waiting in the lobby for visits and pictures when the doors open at 2 p.m.

Dec. 22 also is a Little Debbie Sunday game, which means the first 1,000 kids to enter Allstate Arena receive a free Legoland admission ticket on their way to enjoying free activities on the concourse. There's plenty to do after the game as select Wolves players will be available for postgame autographs while members of the Skates Mates All-Star Kids Club get to go on the ice for Slapshot Sunday.

The Wolves wrap up the month at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, with another Little Debbie Sunday -- this one featuring a free GameWorks play card for the first 1,000 kids.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about any of these events, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

