P-Bruins Drop Wednesday Night Contest to Syracuse Crunch, 4-1

December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





December 11, 2019

P-BRUINS DROP WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONTEST

TO SYRACUSE CRUNCH, 4-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Trent Frederic scored his third goal of the season on Wednesday night and Dan Vladar recorded 20 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Syracuse Crunch, 4-1. Ryan Fitzgerald and Joona Koppanen each picked up an assist for Providence in the loss.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I didn't love the game overall. I thought the other team, for the most part, out-battled us. I think they were under our sticks. They were quicker to pucks.

"I don't know if it was an energy level-thing or a compete-level thing. It's just not where we expect to be on a nightly basis and because of that, the result is a loss."

TRENT FREDERIC - ONE GOAL

"We just didn't play our best team game tonight. We had a chance there in the third to tie things up and we didn't. We'd like to see us make a better push there.

"We have to turn our focus and start getting ready for Saturday. We'll take it one game at a time here and hopefully we can get back on a roll."

STATS

- With a goal tonight, Trent Frederic has recorded 11 points on the season (three goals, eight assists).

- Ryan Fitzgerald picked up his ninth helper of the year with an assist on Frederic's goal. Fitzgerald now has 16 points on the season (seven goals, nine assists) and has recorded at least one assist in five of his last seven contests.

- Joona Koppanen collected the primary assist on the lone Providence goal. He now has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 16 games this season.

NEXT GAME

The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 14 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

