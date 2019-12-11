Florida Panthers Loan F Aleksi Saarela to Thunderbirds

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned forward Aleksi Saarela to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Saarela, 22, skated in his first three career NHL regular season games with the Panthers since his first Florida recall on Dec. 6.

The Helsinki, Finland native has appeared in 17 games with Springfield this season, recording 10 points (4-6-10). Saarela also played in five games for the Rockford Ice Hogs (AHL), posting one assist (0-1-1).

In 2018-19, Saarela produced 54 points and a team-leading 30 goals for the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) over 69 regular season games. He won the 2019 Calder Cup with Charlotte, notching 15 points (7-8-15) over 17 postseason games.

Florida acquired Saarela from the Chicago Blackhawks on October 22, 2019, in exchange for defenseman Ian McCoshen. He was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds conclude a six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday as they welcome the Binghamton Devils and Providence Bruins respectively.

