Marlies in Utica for Clash with Comets
December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies are back on the road today, making their first visit to Utica, New York for a north division tilt against the Comets.
The Marlies come into tonight's game fresh off back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Rampage. Toronto are 8-2-0-0 in their previous 10 contests and will be looking to extend their win-streak to three straight tonight when they visit the Adirondack Bank Center. Kenny Agostino continues to lead the Marlies in goals (13) and points (22) this season.
The Comets improved to 14-8-1-2 following a 6-2 win over Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Monday. They currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and ninth overall. Reid Boucher leads the way for the Comets with 17 goals and 29 points through 20 games so far this season. He's currently riding a seven-game point streak.
These two teams last met just over a week ago for back-to-back games in Toronto. The Comets handed the Marlies their first home loss of the season in the first first half of the back-to-back, but the Marlies answered back with a 5-3 win the next day to split the series at one apiece. The Marlies were 4-2 against the Comets last season and have a 9-5-0-1 record when playing at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Marlies are 7-2-2-1 against North Division opponents.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM tonight on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live updates.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
17-4-2-1 Overall Record 14-8-1-2
1-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-0-0
2-0-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-2
87 Goals For 89
64 Goals Against 72
20.2% Power Play Percentage 24.5%
77.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 87.4%
K. Agostino (13) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (17)
P. Aberg (24) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (29)
K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader M. DiPietro (7)
Z. McIntyre
