Florida Panthers Assign F Jayce Hawryluk to T-Birds on Conditioning Loan
December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have assigned forward Jayce Hawryluk to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds on conditioning loan.
Hawryluk, 23, has appeared in eight games this season with Florida, producing three points (1-2-3). The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Roblin, Manitoba, has missed 17 games with an upper-body injury.
He has played 50 career NHL regular season games, all with Florida (2018-19 to 2019-20), recording 15 points (8-7-15).
Hawryluk was originally selected by Florida in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
The Thunderbirds conclude a six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday as they welcome the Binghamton Devils and Providence Bruins respectively.
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2019
- Florida Panthers Assign F Jayce Hawryluk to T-Birds on Conditioning Loan - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Chicago Wolves December: Star Wars, Stanley Cup, Santa Claus and More - Chicago Wolves
- Red Wings Assign Cholowski and McIlrath - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Issue Open Apology to Akim Aliu Regarding 2011 Incident - Colorado Eagles
- Robb Stauber, Derek Armstrong Named Honorary Captains for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Armstrong, Stauber Named as 2020 AHL All-Star Honorary Captains - Ontario Reign
- Kevin Hancock Loaned to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Forward Ryan Gropp Returns to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat, Reign Battle Wednesday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Zadina Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Florida Panthers Loan F Aleksi Saarela to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- David Kase Earns First NHL Recall - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hill Shuts out Wild, Roadrunners Return to Being AHL's Best - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Shut out by Tucson 2-0 - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Capture Thrilling 3-2 Shootout Win over Monsters after Seven Rounds of Shootout - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Florida Panthers Assign F Jayce Hawryluk to T-Birds on Conditioning Loan
- Florida Panthers Loan F Aleksi Saarela to Thunderbirds
- 4,887 Bears Hit the Ice for T-Birds' 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss
- T-Birds' Strong Start Doesn't Hold up vs. Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Acquire D Rob O'Gara from San Antonio Rampage