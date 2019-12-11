Florida Panthers Assign F Jayce Hawryluk to T-Birds on Conditioning Loan

December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have assigned forward Jayce Hawryluk to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds on conditioning loan.

Hawryluk, 23, has appeared in eight games this season with Florida, producing three points (1-2-3). The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Roblin, Manitoba, has missed 17 games with an upper-body injury.

He has played 50 career NHL regular season games, all with Florida (2018-19 to 2019-20), recording 15 points (8-7-15).

Hawryluk was originally selected by Florida in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds conclude a six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday as they welcome the Binghamton Devils and Providence Bruins respectively.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.