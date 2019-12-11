Second Period Blitz Pushes Comets Past Marlies

Utica, NY - The Comets scored four goals in four minutes in the second period to push them to a 6-4 win over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Lukas Jasek scored twice and Reid Boucher recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick. Francis Perron, Guillaume Brisebois, and Kole Lind also scored for Utica. Michael DiPietro made 27 saves in the win.

Jasek got the scoring started nine minutes into the game, depositing his own rebound with a backhanded shot. Justin Bailey had the assist. Tanner MacMaster evened the game at one with a power play goal at the 17:16 mark of the first period.

Perron put the Comets back on top 1:21 into the second period after a fantastic forecheck forced a turnover in the Marlies zone and Perron buried a centering feed. Nikolay Goldobin and Carter Camper had the assists. Brisebois buried a one-timer from Boucher to go up 3-1 53 seconds later. The pressure continued when Jasek scored again from a tight angle 51 seconds after Perron's goal. Lind deposited a rebound from a Sven Baertschi shot to bring the score to 5-1 only four minutes into the middle frame. Darren Archibald ended the scoring run with 6:58 to go in the second, deflecting shot past DiPietro on the power play. Garrett Wilson cut the Comets' lead to 5-3 with one second left in the second period.

Mason Marchment got the Marlies back within one at the 12:08 mark of the third period. Boucher sealed the win with an empty net goal with 16 seconds to go in regulation.

The Comets are back at it Friday night when they host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

