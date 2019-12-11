David Kase Earns First NHL Recall

December 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forward David Kase from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Kase, 22, is in his second season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and currently has six points (three goals, three assists) through 21 games this year. He set a career-high with three points, including two goals, on November 22 against the Charlotte Checkers. Last season, Kase tallied eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 40 games in his first season in North America. This marks the first NHL recall for Kase.

A native of Kadan, Czech Republic, Kase was drafted in the fifth round (#128) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2013 NHL Draft. He played two seasons in Czech Extraliga for Chomutov Pirati from 2015-17 before turning pro and playing a season in the Swedish Hockey League for Mora IK in 2017-18. He posted 23 points on nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games in the Swedish Hockey League.

Kase has represented the Czech Republic numerous times in international tournaments, including three times in World Juniors (2015, 2016, and 2017). His older brother Ondrej Kase is a forward for the Anaheim Ducks.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.