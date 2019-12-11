Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gerry Mayhew

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Gerry Mayhew from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mayhew, 26 (12/31/92), has recorded 20 points (14g, 6a) and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with Iowa this season, including four game-winning goals (GWG), two power-play tallies (PPG) and two shorthanded goals (SHG). He leads the team in goals, SHG and shots on goal (87) and ranks T-1st in scoring and PPG. Mayhew ranks T-2nd in the AHL in goals, T-4th in SHG and fifth in shots. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., scored a goal in his NHL debut on Oct. 15 at Toronto to become the eighth player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. He has tallied two goals, a plus-two rating and nine shots in six games with Minnesota this season. Mayhew wears sweater No. 26 with the Wild.

He registered career highs in goals (27), assists (33), points (60), PIM (51), PPG (9), SHG (2), plus/minus rating (plus-15) and shots on goal (205) in 71 games with Iowa last season. Mayhew led the team in goals, plus/minus rating and shots on goal (ninth in the AHL), ranked T-1st in SHG, second in points, T-2nd in PPG, third in assists and fourth in PIM. He also led the team in goals (second in the AHL), scoring and shots on goal (32) during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Mayhew has tallied 119 points (63g, 56a), 115 PIM, a plus-13 rating, 15 PPG, eight GWG and four SHG in 182 AHL contests with Iowa (2016-19). Mayhew signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on May 10, 2019.

