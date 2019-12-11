Summers Scores In 3-1 Loss At Hartford

Binghamton Devils right wing Ludvig Larsson (right) faces off against the Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD - Kelly Summers scored his first American Hockey League goal in the third period but it wasn't enough as the Binghamton Devils fell on the road to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-1, from XL Center on Wednesday night.

After no scoring in the first period, Boo Nieves scored to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead at the 4:55 mark of the second period. Vincent LoVerde took a shot from the right point that deflected off of Tim Gettinger in front of the net. After the deflection, Nieves tapped the puck in for his second of the year and the Wolf Pack took that 1-0 lead into the third period.

Gettinger put the Wolf Pack up by two late in regulation on a rebound chance after a Gilles Senn save. Nick Ebert's attempt was denied but Gettinger followed up with a wrist shot that beat Senn on the glove side for a 2-0 lead with 5:02 left in the third. Assists were credited to Ebert and Nick Jones on Gettinger's fifth goal of the season and second point of the game.

Kelly Summers blasted home his first AHL goal with only 2:11 left in the third period to get the Devils within one goal. Egor Sharangovich set up Summers for the one timer and he fired it over the left shoulder of goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Sharangovich and Fabian Zetterlund picked up the helpers on the power-play goal and the Devils trailed 2-1.

Hartford forced a turnover with the Devils' net empty and Jones put home an empty-net goal for the 3-1 victory. Senn stopped 26 of 28 shots in the loss and Shesterkin denied 29 of 30 in the win.

The Devils are back this Saturday, December 14 for Teddy Bear Toss against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. Get a ticket and bring teddy bears to throw on the ice when the Devils score their first goal. first 500 fans into the arena receive a FREE Devils ice scraper courtesy of Mike Kolcun Insurance. Also, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

