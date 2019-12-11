Iowa Shut out by Tucson 2-0

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (12-10-2-2; 28 pts.) was shut out against the Tucson Roadrunners (19-5-0-0; 38 pts.) Tuesday night, falling by a score of 2-0, dropping to third place in the Central Division.

Tucson took a 1-0 lead at 16:52 in the first period on forward Michael Chaput's 10th goal of the season. Chaput caught a drop pass from forward Michael Bunting at the left circle and rocketed a shot over the glove of Mat Robson (25 saves) for the tally.

At the end of the first period, Iowa trailed 1-0 while outshooting Tucson 11-8.

The Roadrunners pushed their lead to 2-0 as forward Jon Martin scored his ninth of the season and third goal in two games. Forward Jeremy Gregoire took a shot from the right circle that was saved by Robson, but Martin picked up the rebound and jammed it through his five-hole for the score.

Through 40 minutes of play, Tucson led 2-0 and Iowa owned a 21-18 shot advantage.

The Wild pulled Robson for the extra attacker but couldn't solve goaltender Adin Hill (30 saves) as Iowa fell to the Roadrunners by a score of 2-0. The Wild outshot the Roadrunners 30-27 in the contest. while 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Tuesday's loss marked the second time this season Iowa was shutout by its opponent. The team's four-game losing skid is the longest such stretch since the Wild's eight-game losing streak on March 22 - April 6, 2019.

