Poirier Shines in Debut as Stars Drop Heartbreaker in OT

November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars battle the Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center Wednesday night.

The first period was a scoreless one between the Stars and Eagles in Loveland. After one frame, Texas was outshooting Colorado 10-6.

Frame number two was also a scoreless stalemate as Colorado flipped the script, outshooting Texas 11-6 to take over the shots advantage 17-16. Stars' netminder Remi Poirier, who made his AHL debut in the contest, and Eagles' goaltender Jonas Johansson were putting on a clinic between the pipes with 33 combined saves with no goals against after 40 minutes of action.

Alexander Petrovic broke the scoreless tie with a shot from the right point that deflected off an Eagles' defender and past Johansson at 11:42 of the third period. Petrovic's third goal of the season, which have all been scored against Colorado, put the Stars on top for nearly six minutes until Josh Jacobs helped Colorado find a way to even the score 1-1 with 2:55 remaining in regulation. Wednesday's affair required overtime to declare a winner as both sides remained tied at one when the clock hit zero.

In the extra session, Colorado claimed a 2-1 victory 2:05 in when Brad Hunt buried a loose puck off an initial shot by Jayson Megna that hit the left post and bounced off Megna's skate before finding Hunt wide open on the right side for the game-winner.

Coming out on top in the goaltender duel was Johansson for Colorado, who made 28 saves on 29 shots. On the other end for the Stars playing his first game at the AHL level, Poirier was superb while making highlight reel saves all night long. He finished his first AHL showing with 29 saves on 31 shots.

The Stars return to home ice this weekend to host the Rockford IceHogs in their first meeting of the season. Face-offs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

