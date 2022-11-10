Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, November 19
November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, Nov. 19. Henderson will take on the Ontario Reign at 3 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. The game is presented by Sunshine Minting, and the first 3,500 fans to enter The Dollar Loan Center will receive a Lucky Shilling courtesy of Sunshine Minting. This will be the first of four Lucky Shilling giveaways this season, with the remaining three giveaway dates to be announced at a later time.
The Silver Knights will honor our active duty and prior military members by wearing exclusive military themed jerseys during the game. These jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 1:45 p.m. PT on Nov. 19, with the auction concluding at 5 p.m. PT that night. Fans can bid by visiting HSKMilitary.givesmart.com OR by texting "HSKMilitary" to 76278. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation.
In addition, there will be a retail version of the military jersey available. The retail jerseys will go on-sale at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena beginning Thursday, Nov. 17. For fans attending Military Appreciation Knight, the jerseys will also be available at The Saddlery on Nov. 19 when doors open.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame festivities on the Bell Solar Tiltyard where there will be an inflatable obstacle course, face painters, and multiple concessions offerings, including $3 draft beer and popcorn. Inside, concessions will be selling a Brisket Philly sandwich at the Green Valley Grocery Market behind section 20.
Limited tickets for Military Appreciation Knight are still available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2022
- T-Birds Recognized in Regional Chamber's "Super 60" - Springfield Thunderbirds
- ECHL Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Sign Forward Alex Galchenyuk to PTO - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, November 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Forward Shane Bowers Receives NHL Call Up - Colorado Eagles
- LA Kings Loan Forward Alex Turcotte to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Remi Poirier Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2022-23 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins' Holiday Food Drive Starts Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Friday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Announce Community Partnership with MindReady - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Night Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Finnish Checkers Adjusting to New Continent - Charlotte Checkers
- Blues Recall Tyler Tucker from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 19 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Utica Comets Announce Details of Annual Military Appreciation Game - Utica Comets
- Detroit Recalls Two from Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Poirier Shines in Debut as Stars Drop Heartbreaker in OT - Texas Stars
- Johansson Stands Tall in Eagles 2-1 OT Win over Stars - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, November 19
- Series Preview VS. ABB: November 10 & 12
- Silver Knights Shut Out By Gulls, 7-0
- Silver Knights Fall, 6-3, to Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Come Up Short, 3-1, In Series Opener Against Condors