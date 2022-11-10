Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, November 19

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, Nov. 19. Henderson will take on the Ontario Reign at 3 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. The game is presented by Sunshine Minting, and the first 3,500 fans to enter The Dollar Loan Center will receive a Lucky Shilling courtesy of Sunshine Minting. This will be the first of four Lucky Shilling giveaways this season, with the remaining three giveaway dates to be announced at a later time.

The Silver Knights will honor our active duty and prior military members by wearing exclusive military themed jerseys during the game. These jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 1:45 p.m. PT on Nov. 19, with the auction concluding at 5 p.m. PT that night. Fans can bid by visiting HSKMilitary.givesmart.com OR by texting "HSKMilitary" to 76278. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation.

In addition, there will be a retail version of the military jersey available. The retail jerseys will go on-sale at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena beginning Thursday, Nov. 17. For fans attending Military Appreciation Knight, the jerseys will also be available at The Saddlery on Nov. 19 when doors open.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame festivities on the Bell Solar Tiltyard where there will be an inflatable obstacle course, face painters, and multiple concessions offerings, including $3 draft beer and popcorn. Inside, concessions will be selling a Brisket Philly sandwich at the Green Valley Grocery Market behind section 20.

Limited tickets for Military Appreciation Knight are still available.

