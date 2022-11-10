San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day
November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will honor active and retired service members by hosting Military Appreciation Night, brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego, on Friday, Nov. 11 vs. the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. This Veterans Day celebration will pay tribute to San Diego's military members and their families, as well as raise awareness and funds that will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA.
The Gulls Community Relations Department will donate over 1,500 tickets to the game to local veterans, service members and other military support organizations, bringing the Gulls donation total to over 20,000 tickets all-time for these specific games. In addition, all local veterans, service members and other military support organizations will receive free parking in any general lot by showing their military identification card to the parking attendants at Pechanga Arena.
San Diego will wear specialty camouflage uniforms throughout the game to commemorate the event and the first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Gulls hat in the same style, courtesy of Indian Motorcycle of San Diego. The game will also feature additional military-themed memorabilia at all merchandise stands and the Gulls' newly launched beer, the Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale, will be available for $5 until the end of the second period.
The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a game-worn jersey raffle and a special military-themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($20) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). Additionally, a selection of the team's game-worn jerseys will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting MilitaryApp to 76278. All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction, raffles, and Surprise Puck sale will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA.
Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2022
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day - San Diego Gulls
- Hillis and Weeks Reassigned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponemi, Lucas Carlsson and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Recognized in Regional Chamber's "Super 60" - Springfield Thunderbirds
- ECHL Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Sign Forward Alex Galchenyuk to PTO - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, November 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Forward Shane Bowers Receives NHL Call Up - Colorado Eagles
- LA Kings Loan Forward Alex Turcotte to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Remi Poirier Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2022-23 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins' Holiday Food Drive Starts Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Friday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Announce Community Partnership with MindReady - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Night Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Finnish Checkers Adjusting to New Continent - Charlotte Checkers
- Blues Recall Tyler Tucker from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 19 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Utica Comets Announce Details of Annual Military Appreciation Game - Utica Comets
- Detroit Recalls Two from Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Poirier Shines in Debut as Stars Drop Heartbreaker in OT - Texas Stars
- Johansson Stands Tall in Eagles 2-1 OT Win over Stars - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.