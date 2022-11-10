San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will honor active and retired service members by hosting Military Appreciation Night, brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego, on Friday, Nov. 11 vs. the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. This Veterans Day celebration will pay tribute to San Diego's military members and their families, as well as raise awareness and funds that will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA.

The Gulls Community Relations Department will donate over 1,500 tickets to the game to local veterans, service members and other military support organizations, bringing the Gulls donation total to over 20,000 tickets all-time for these specific games. In addition, all local veterans, service members and other military support organizations will receive free parking in any general lot by showing their military identification card to the parking attendants at Pechanga Arena.

San Diego will wear specialty camouflage uniforms throughout the game to commemorate the event and the first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Gulls hat in the same style, courtesy of Indian Motorcycle of San Diego. The game will also feature additional military-themed memorabilia at all merchandise stands and the Gulls' newly launched beer, the Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale, will be available for $5 until the end of the second period.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a game-worn jersey raffle and a special military-themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($20) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). Additionally, a selection of the team's game-worn jerseys will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting MilitaryApp to 76278. All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction, raffles, and Surprise Puck sale will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯

