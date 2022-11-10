Goaltender Remi Poirier Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads
November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Remi Poirier has been reassigned from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheadsl.
Poirier, 21, made his AHL debut Wednesday and stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Stars' 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado. The rookie made his professional debut with the Steelheads on Oct. 22, a 6-4 win at the Iowa Heartlanders, stopping 19 of 23 shots. Poirier turned pro this year after playing four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Gatineau Olympiques. He finished his junior career with a 62-46-13 record in 125 appearances, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Farnham, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier
(Colorado Eagles)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2022
- T-Birds Recognized in Regional Chamber's "Super 60" - Springfield Thunderbirds
- ECHL Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Sign Forward Alex Galchenyuk to PTO - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight on Saturday, November 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Forward Shane Bowers Receives NHL Call Up - Colorado Eagles
- LA Kings Loan Forward Alex Turcotte to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Remi Poirier Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2022-23 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins' Holiday Food Drive Starts Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Friday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Announce Community Partnership with MindReady - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Night Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Finnish Checkers Adjusting to New Continent - Charlotte Checkers
- Blues Recall Tyler Tucker from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 19 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Utica Comets Announce Details of Annual Military Appreciation Game - Utica Comets
- Detroit Recalls Two from Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Poirier Shines in Debut as Stars Drop Heartbreaker in OT - Texas Stars
- Johansson Stands Tall in Eagles 2-1 OT Win over Stars - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Goaltender Remi Poirier Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads
- Poirier Shines in Debut as Stars Drop Heartbreaker in OT
- Dallas Stars Recall Matej Blumel; Loan Matt Murray to Texas Stars
- Eagles Edge Stars in Back-And-Forth Game in Colorado
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Michael Karow from Idaho