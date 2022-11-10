Blues Recall Tyler Tucker from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Tucker, 22, was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round (No. 200 overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. This season, in 11 games with the Thunderbirds, Tucker has posted one goal and six assists (seven points) to go along with a plus-7 rating.

