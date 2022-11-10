T-Birds Recognized in Regional Chamber's "Super 60"

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds were honored by the Springfield Regional Chamber as one of the "Super 60" thriving businesses in Western Massachusetts. The franchise was recognized in two separate areas: year-to-year growth and overall revenue generation.

From the Springfield Regional Chamber:

"Super 60 recognizes the success of the fastest-growing and privately-owned businesses in the region. Each year, Super 60 identifies the top-performing companies in our region, based on revenue growth and total revenue. In 2019, one-quarter of the Total Revenue winners exceeded $30 million, with all the winners combining for more than $720 million in revenue. In the Revenue Growth category, all winners had growth above 21%, and 50% of the top 30 companies grew by more than 50%."

The Thunderbirds were recognized in both of those areas, coming off a record-breaking season that saw the franchise earn AHL Team of the Year honors following a historic season that set team records across a wide range of business categories, including average attendance (5,375), season tickets sold, overall ticket revenue, and corporate sales revenue. The T-Birds achieved these milestones while winning the AHL's Eastern Conference Championship. This marked the franchise's first-ever playoff appearance and Springfield's first trip to the Calder Cup Finals since 1991.

"On behalf of the ownership group, I want to extend my utmost congratulations to the Thunderbirds staff," said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly. "We always believed this franchise had the ability to make a huge difference in our community both economically and in terms of the fan experience. This Super 60 recognition serves as validation that everyone's hard work has made a tangible impact on the city we call home."

Such a meaningful and prolonged playoff run allowed the Thunderbirds' digital and social media channels to thrive. Over a 365-day period, the T-Birds' social media platforms saw more than five million users reached, over four million new page visits, and more than 20,000 new followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. In the month of June alone, as the club marched into the Calder Cup Finals, Springfield saw more than two million visitors across its social outlets. The team's #WeAre413 marketing campaign was also recognized as the best in the AHL for the 2021-22 season.

Outside the rink, the Thunderbirds continued to be mainstays in the greater Springfield community, making over 200 appearances at events ranging from charitable drives to local fairs and festivals. Team mascot "Boomer" made more than 125 appearances during the regular season and playoffs alone.

"We would like to thank our great partners at the Springfield Regional Chamber for the recognition as a Super 60 business," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We strive to be an economic driver and philanthropic pillar for the city while providing the best entertainment experience possible for all of our tremendous fans. This award gives us great pride and motivation to reach even greater heights."

