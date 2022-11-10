Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Friday Night

November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are pleased to welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Friday, November 11th at 7 pm against the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena, courtesy of United Steelworkers Local 2-209.

This is the 17th consecutive season that the Ads have offered this opportunity.

"This is always a special night for us to have these veterans and active military members enjoy one of our games," said Greenberg. "These men and women and their families have sacrificed so much and this is a very small token of our thanks to them for all they have done."

In addition, Veteran and former Prisoner of War Laurens Vellekoop will drop the ceremonial puck prior to the game. Vellekoop immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands when he was 13 years old. He joined the United States Army in 1975 and was assigned to the American Embassy - Kuwait as a Military Advisor prior to the Iraqi invasion in August of 1990. He and his family were taken to Baghdad and he remained there as a Prisoner of War for 130 days and was released in that December. In January of 1991, he returned to the Middle East to help reconstitute the Kuwaiti military. After returning to the United States, he taught at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA until his retirement in 1997, after which he moved to Pleasant Prairie.

In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 6), Veterans and active military should visit https://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com/tickets/pucksforpatriots to request their tickets. The USO of Wisconsin assists the club in these efforts.

In addition, all veterans and active military personnel will receive 15% off in the Arena Team Store.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.