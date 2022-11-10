Utica Comets Announce Details of Annual Military Appreciation Game

November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - On Friday, November 11, at 7;00 PM, the Utica Comets will hold their annual Military Appreciation game to honor our local Veterans and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make to protect our Country. Many Veterans, Purple Heart Recipients, and Gold Star families will come to the Adirondack Bank Center to watch the Comets face off against the Laval Rocket. The theme for this year's game is to honor World War II Veterans.

The celebration kicks off at 4:30 PM on the Veterans Plaza of the Adirondack Bank Center with an annual ceremony. The ceremony will include a wreath laying, and the unveiling of a new way local Veterans can connect with the Utica Comets. The ceremony is open to the public.

As doors open, fans can enjoy a selection of military-themed apparel at the Team Store, including hats, jackets, and a limited-edition pin. Any Veteran in attendance is also able to claim a free hat at the fan zone as a thank you for their service.

The Comets will then take the ice in their first theme jersey of the 2022-23 season. A new take on the Comets brand, the jersey will feature a white camo print and the Utica Devils logo. A select few game-worn jerseys will be live auctioned immediately following the game, with proceeds to benefit local military organizations and future upgrades to our Veteran's plaza.

"Veteran's Day is a special day for those that have served our great country," said Rick Redmond, General Manager of the Adirondack Bank Center. "For me, being involved in honoring those that have served is humbling and I feel privileged for being able to continue to serve our local Veterans and their families."

The Comets are asking for help from our fans to bring canned goods or clothing donations to support the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center. Stations for donating will be set up on the Veterans Plaza the day of the game.All those who donate will be entered for a chance to win a Comets Veteran's Day Fan Pack.

Finally, in partnership with AIS, the Comets are offering complimentary tickets to the game for all Veterans who have served. Please contact the Comets box office at 315-790-9070 to claim your tickets.

