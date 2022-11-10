LA Kings Loan Forward Alex Turcotte to Ontario

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced today that the club has activated forward Alex Turcotte from injured non-roster and loaned him to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Turcotte, 21, spent time in both the NHL and AHL last season after opening the season with the Reign before making his NHL debut on Dec. 28, 2021, against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 5-11, 185-pound forward appeared in eight games with the Kings, going scoreless with two penalty minutes (PIM) and an average time-on-ice of 11:16.

In 27 contests with the Reign last season, Turcotte posted 18 points (6-12=18) with 20 PIM and an AHL career-high plus-16 rating. He also made his Calder Cup Playoff debut, adding two assists in three postseason outings. Through 59 career AHL regular-season games, Turcotte has compiled 39 points (12-27=39) with 40 PIM and a plus-14 rating.

Turcotte was drafted fifth overall by the Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, where he spent two seasons (2017-19). Prior to turning pro with the Reign, Turcotte spent one season (2019-20) with the University of Wisconsin, registering 26 points (9-17&) in 29 games.

Internationally, the Island Lake, Ill. native has represented the United States in four IIHF events, including two IIHF World Junior Championships (2021 - gold, 2020) and two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships (2018 - bronze, 2019 - silver). In 26 IIHF games with Team USA, Turcotte has tallied 22 points (9-13=22) with eight PIM.

In addition, the Reign also announced that defenseman Christian Kasastul has been released from his American Hockey League contract.

Ontario is back in action on Thursday night in San Jose against the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

