Griffins' Holiday Food Drive Starts Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - To assist those who are facing hunger within our community, the Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting a Holiday Food Drive at each home game during the month of November. Fans are invited to bring canned and non-perishable food items to each game and drop them off at the Guest Services booth behind section 104 on the Van Andel Arena concourse. All items will be donated to Feeding America West Michigan.

While all food donations will be accepted, items most needed at this time include peanut butter, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, ramen style noodles, canned fruit, pancake mix, canned meals (lasagna, beefaroni, etc.), and soup.

In exchange for each donation, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kyle Criscuolo autographed jersey and puck, along with a 4-pack of tickets to the Griffins' New Year's Eve game presented by Captain Morgan. One food item equals one raffle ticket, so the more you bring, the better your chances will be!

The food drive will take place during the following games at Van Andel Arena:

- Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Toronto Marlies - 7 p.m.

- Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Toronto Marlies - 7 p.m.

- Wednesday, Nov. 16 vs. Rockford IceHogs - 11 a.m.

- Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Manitoba Moose - 7 p.m.

- Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Manitoba Moose - 7 p.m.

