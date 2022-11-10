Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponemi, Lucas Carlsson and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte

November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







As the Checkers depart for a six-game road trip that matches their longest of the entire season, they have received three key players from their NHL club in Florida.

Forward Aleksi Heponiemi and defenseman Lucas Carlsson, each of whom started the season in Charlotte before heading up to Florida, are returning to the Checkers' roster. Additionally, defenseman Matt Kiersted, who spent the majority of last season with the Checkers, will report to the team for the first time in 2022-23.

Heponiemi played two games on his recall to Florida while filling in for the suspended Matthew Tkachuk and posted an assist in his season debut in Anaheim on Nov. 6. Despite missing three games, he still ranks tied for fifth on the Checkers in scoring with four points (2g, 2a) in six outings.

Since leaving Charlotte on Oct. 19, Carlsson also played two games for Florida, most recently against Arizona on Nov. 1. He was a prolific scorer during his brief tenures in Charlotte to date, racking up eight points (1g, 9a) in a total of 10 games over the last two seasons.

Finally, Kiersted, a dependable blueliner who posted 20 points in a 63-game rookie campaign with the Checkers last season, suited up in 10 of the Panthers' first 14 games to date.

The Checkers next hit the ice at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Providence.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.