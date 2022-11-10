Johansson Stands Tall in Eagles 2-1 OT Win over Stars

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Jonas Johansson made 28 saves on 29 shots, as the Eagles rallied to knock off the Texas Stars 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday. Defenseman Josh Jacobs netted the game-tying goal late in the third period, while fellow defenseman Brad Hunt scored the game-winning goal just 2:05 into the extra session to help drive Colorado to the team's third consecutive victory.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Stars outshoot the Eagles 10-6, Colorado would turn the tables in the middle frame, putting up 11 shots to Texas' six. The swing in opportunities would not, however, lead to a change in score, as the two teams headed to the second intermission with game still deadlocked at 0-0.

The Stars would finally open the scoring in the contest at the 11:42 mark of the third period when defenseman Alex Petrovic took advantage of a screen in front of the net when he lit the lamp with a wrister from the blue line to give Texas a 1-0 edge.

Needing an answer, Colorado would get one when Jacobs shoved a loose puck in the crease past Stars goalie Remi Poirier to tie the game at 1-1 with only 2:55 remaining in regulation.

As the contest shifted into a sudden-death overtime, forward Jayson Megna kicked a rebound across the slot where Hunt would blister it home. The goal was Hunt's third of the season and secured the Eagles victory at the 2:05 mark of OT.

Colorado outshot Texas 31-29, as both teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play. Poirier suffered the overtime loss, turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced in his AHL debut.

