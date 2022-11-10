Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2022-23 Home Games
November 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to continue a partnership with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise select home games during the 2022-23 season. Upstate Medical University will remain the title sponsor of the television broadcasts with Marriott Syracuse Downtown, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Wendy's and Jose Cuervo as the presenting sponsors.
As part of the continued partnership, Crunch fans in the Syracuse area will have the opportunity to tune into a minimum of 14 regular season Crunch home games broadcast live on CW6. The television schedule will begin with the team's Nov. 26 game against Providence.
"We have enjoyed a tremendous partnership with CNY Central and CW6 over the past two seasons and are looking forward to once again airing live Syracuse Crunch hockey to local Central New York fans throughout the 2022-23 season," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon.
"This programming partnership, born when fans could not be in the arena during the early days of the pandemic, is now in its third year," said CNY Central Vice President & General Manager Amy Collins. "Our viewers have come to know CW6 as the local broadcast home for the Syracuse Crunch! We are thrilled to continue this partnership and bring the games to Central New York hockey fans for yet another season."
Below is the complete television schedule, subject to change:
Saturday, Nov. 26 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Providence Bruins, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Bridgeport Islanders, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Rochester Americans, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Laval Rocket, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 3 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m.
Saturday March 11 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Rochester Americans, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 25 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 31 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Belleville Senators, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Laval Rocket, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
