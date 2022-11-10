Hillis and Weeks Reassigned to Indy

Rockford, IL - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have reassigned Rockford IceHogs forward Cam Hillis to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. The IceHogs also announced that goalie Mitchell Weeks has been reassigned from Rockford to Indy.

Hillis, drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, was traded to the Blackhawks in October in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. In three games played for the Trois-Rivieres Lions (ECHL) this year prior to the trade, Hillis had two goals and two penalty minutes. Hillis did not appear in any games for Rockford.

Weeks appeared in three games during his time with the IceHogs and held a 1-1 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. The IceHogs 4-1 win on November 5 against the Grand Rapids Griffins was Mitchell's first win in the American Hockey League.

The IceHogs will travel to Cedar Park, Texas where they will face the Texas Stars on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

