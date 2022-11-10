Detroit Recalls Two from Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

After suffering an injury in the season opener on Oct. 14 that kept him sidelined for the next four games, Berggren has returned to action and has seven points (4-3-7) in the previous six outings. The former second-round selection tied his AHL game-high of two goals on Nov. 3 at Iowa and followed that performance with three points (1-2-3) on Nov. 4 at Iowa, which included an overtime penalty-shot winner. A year ago, the Enkoping, Sweden, native broke the Griffins' single-season rookie scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 outings. Berggren will become the 196th Griffin to compete in the NHL if he sees ice time.

Smith appeared in two games with the Red Wings during his first stint with the NHL franchise this season from Oct. 29-Nov. 1. The fifth-year pro has two points (1-1-2), four penalty minutes and a minus-eight rating through seven games with Grand Rapids this year. The 24-year-old bagged a helper on Oct. 23 at Toronto for his first AHL point since May 15, 2021 due to playing in the NHL. Smith has spent parts of the last three campaigns with the Red Wings, totaling 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 contests. Through 136 AHL games from 2016-22, the Toronto, Ontario, native has 25 goals, 24 assists and 221 penalty minutes.

