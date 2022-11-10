Forward Shane Bowers Receives NHL Call Up

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Shane Bowers has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. A first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2017, Bowers is poised to make his NHL debut after generating 25 goals and 26 assists in 127 career AHL games with the Eagles. The 23-year-old has already posted two goals and four assists in his first 10 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Bowers spent two seasons at Boston University, amassing 28 goals and 25 assists in 77 NCAA contests. His freshman season in 2017-18 saw the Halifax, Nova Scotia native notch 17 goals and 15 assists, helping lead the Terriers to a Hockey East Championship and earning him a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. He also represented Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championships, posting two assists in five contests.

