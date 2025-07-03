Sports stats

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Dallas Wings win their 5th of the last 7 games as they defeat the Phoenix Mercury 98-89

Aziaha James went off for a career-high 28 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, & 6 AST-becoming the 5th rookie in WNBA history to total 25+ PTS, 5+ AST, 5+ REB, and 5+ 3PM in a game!

