Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings win their 5th of the last 7 games as they defeat the Phoenix Mercury 98-89

Aziaha James went off for a career-high 28 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, & 6 AST-becoming the 5th rookie in WNBA history to total 25+ PTS, 5+ AST, 5+ REB, and 5+ 3PM in a game!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.