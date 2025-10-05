Philadelphia Union Win 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield!

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

With their Shield capture during Matchday 38, Philadelphia have secured the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Head coach Bradley Carnell's side will enjoy home-field advantage at Subaru Park through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, should they reach the final.

The Union will open their playoff campaign against the East Wild Card winner (No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed). Their Round One Best-of-3 Series begins in late October, with the full postseason schedule announced at a later date.

Additionally, Philadelphia have secured qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

