Philadelphia Union Blanked by Columbus Crew, 1-0

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Columbus Crew at Subaru Park on Wednesday night, falling 1-0. The first half was scoreless with chances coming from both sides. In the second half, Columbus opened up the scoring in the 75th minute when Yaw Yeboah scored the only goal of the match. Despite logging 11 shots, the Union could not find the equalizer. Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded a season-high six saves.

The Union travel to Red Bull Arena to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, August 31 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 0 - Columbus Crew 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

