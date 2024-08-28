Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals Wednesday Night at Starfire Stadium
August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC faces LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 28 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM).
Seattle is looking for its MLS-record fifth U.S. Open Cup title. The club previously won the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014. Chicago Fire FC and Sporting Kansas City are the only other MLS teams to win the tournament four times.
The Rave Green reached the Semifinals by defeating a trio of USL Championship clubs: Louisville City FC, Phoenix Rising FC and Sacramento Republic FC. They knocked off Louisville on May 8 in penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes of action, then beat Phoenix Rising FC and Sacramento Republic FC by a score of 2-1 on May 22 and July 9, respectively.
Josh Atencio and Jordan Morris scored for Seattle in the win over Sacramento as Morris became the first player in club history to score in the MLS regular season, MLS Cup playoffs, Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.
LAFC qualified for the Semifinals by defeating USL Championship side New Mexico United 3-1 on July 10.
Should Seattle win Wednesday's matchup, it would advance to the Final and host Sporting Kansas City.
Following the match, Seattle returns to MLS action as it travels to the Portland Timbers on Saturday, August 31 at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
SOUNDERS FC SIGNS GEORGI MINOUNGOU
Sounders FC today announced that it has signed Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou to a First Team contract through the end of the 2028 season, with a team option for 2029. Minoungou has appeared in 58 matches for Tacoma Defiance since joining the club prior to the 2022 season, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists. The Côte d'Ivoire international, who has appeared in five career matches for Sounders FC via Short-Term Agreements, will occupy an International Roster Slot. Minoungou is available for selection for tonight's match vs. LAFC.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free
Talent (English): Chris Wittyngham & Lori Lindsey
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Pete Fewing
Sounders FC defender Nouhou
