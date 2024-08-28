Charlotte FC's Summer Signings Make Their Mark

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returned to MLS action this past weekend with a few new faces. Several of the team's summer signings made their debuts for the Club, which gave us some insight into the exciting future ahead for this team as the playoffs loom.

The Crown were one of the busier MLS teams during the transfer window. They kicked it off with the return of Karol Swiderski, who had already scored against Austin and added another this past Saturday. The front office then finished up the window with the acquisitions of USMNT defender Tim Ream, attacking midfielders Pep Biel and Jamie Paterson, and an exciting youth prospect in Idan Toklomati.

TIM REAM

Ream slotted right into the starting eleven last Saturday to face his former team the New York Red Bulls. He received a warm welcome from the crowd with a booming "REAAAAMMM" on his first touch. It had been over ten years since Ream had played in an MLS match, and he was thoroughly impressed.

"It was amazing. I'm really, really happy," said Ream after his first night at Bank of America Stadium. "It really drives home the reason to come here: the fans, the team, the club, and everything the city brings.

"It just confirmed everything tonight, without a doubt, one hundred percent."

The U.S. international delivered exactly what you'd expect: a calm and composed presence in the back. He was constantly directing the team in front him, and nearly ended up on the scoresheet with a glancing header off a corner kick.

"Tim was steady," said Head Coach Dean Smith. "You can see his confidence and calm on the ball."

PEP BIEL

As the match progressed, Charlotte remained on the hunt for a game-winning goal, and that's when Biel entered the stage. After a speedy visa process, the Spaniard made it onto the bench with just three days of training with the Club under his belt. Brought in for his creativity, it didn't take long to see the spark he brings to the attack.

"Pep came on and looked really bright on the ball," praised Smith. "You can see the technical ability when he gets on the ball, and he'll only get better."

Things have moved quickly for Biel who left to play outside of Europe for the first time in his career. He had been on the Club's shortlist and was signed on deadline day of the MLS window. Less than 10 days later, he was stepping on the pitch wearing his new colors in a new city.

"My feeling was that it was very nice to be able to play some minutes on Saturday. It was a couple difficult days, but I was so excited to be able to play."

"It [playing in Bank of America Stadium] was amazing, it's a bit different to the atmosphere I played in Europe. I really like this atmosphere that we have, and I hope to enjoy it a lot of times."

IDAN TOKLOMATI

While Biel has established himself as a player through a fruitful career around Europe, Idan Toklomati is just starting to burst onto the scene. He was signed before the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics but arrived only recently after being a member of Israel's roster at those Games. The 19-year-old has already made an impact, scoring a goal in his debut for Crown Legacy FC on Sunday; he is certainly one to watch for the future.

JAMIE PATERSON

However, there's still one more player left to debut - Jamie Paterson. The Englishman joins his former coach Dean Smith following a double-digit goal contribution campaign with Swansea City in the English Championship.

Paterson's relationship with Smith dates all the way back to when he was a youngster at the Walsall Academy trying to earn a professional contract. He gives a lot of credit to Smith, who he views as a father figure, for developing him into the seasoned professional he is today.

"He was my youth team manager... but it was more about what he was like off the pitch as a man," described Paterson. "He was a father figure. I had moved away from home, and he looked after me. He was probably the number one reason why I made it as a professional."

It's no secret that Paterson had several offers on the table back in England, but he was hungry for a new challenge. That, combined with reuniting with his former manager and Charlotte's need for more creativity through the midfield, tied everything together.

"I'm really pleased because he's got a really good football brain," said Smith on reuniting with his former pupil after over a decade. "He's one of them players who will speak up in the learning room [film room], because he's got an opinion, and I like players with an opinion... I always thought we'd work again together, so it's nice to have him here."

Charlotte's recent signings are already making an impact as the MLS season resumes. With only a few matches remaining, every game they participate in becomes crucial for bolstering the team's playoff chances. While it will naturally take some time for the new players to fully integrate, the initial signs are promising.

