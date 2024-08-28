Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia's men's national team FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches versus Saudi Arabia and Australia. Indonesia continues its qualification journey on Thursday, September 5 versus Saudi Arabia at 1 PM CT from King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Indonesia will then play Australia at 7 AM CT from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"I can't wait to play games on the international stage for Indonesia," goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. "I am really excited, I can't wait to show my quality for Indonesia."

In 2024, Paes has registered 102 saves in MLS, his highest number of saves in a season since joining FC Dallas and has registered five clean sheets. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.

Paes participated in the MLS All-Star 2024 match on July 24 where he played alongside FC Dallas forward Petar Musa. This was Paes' first selection as an MLS All-Star. Paes has featured in 87 regular season matches for Dallas, registering 20 total shutouts.

Paes earned MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors in week 8, week 15 (bench), and Week 20 of the 2024 MLS regular season. Paes has earned Team of the Matchday honors nine times since joining Dallas in 2022.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes has previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. Paes became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 thanks to his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heystbeing born in the country. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August, 2024.

