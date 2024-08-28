'Caps Advance to Third Straight TELUS Canadian Championship Final

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was a warm welcome back to BC Place after a lengthy break, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Pacific FC 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate to secure their spot in the Canadian Championship Final.

The match began with Whitecaps FC in high gear. Brian White got a quick first look in on goal, firing from outside the box into the outstretched arms of Emil Gazdov. Ryan Gauld continued to test Gazdov in the early stages, getting on the end of a whipped cross from Sam Adekugbe to unleash a vicious volley that the Canadian 'keeper had to palm wide. White then went for the audacious in the next move, attempting a bicycle kick inside the box but looping his effort high above the crossbar.

It didn't take long for the 'Caps to make good on their dominant start and open the scoring in the 14th minute through the mercurial Gauld. After aggresive pressing work by Ryan Raposo and Adekugbe allowed White to lash a shot at Gazdov, the Scot got to the rebound first to hammer home the opener.

A scary moment came just moments later when White was struck hard by a goalkeeper clearance. White was able to get to his feet on his own before getting subbed off.

Pacific FC found a rare foray shortly after the half-hour mark, after Reon Moore burst down the right side of the pitch. The Trinidadian squared it for Dario Zanatta at the edge of the box, but the former Whitecaps FC academy player sent it far above the mark.

The second half continued with Whitecaps FC bringing it to Pacific FC. Adekugbe went on a lung-busting run down the left and chipped a cross into the box that missed Damir Kreilach's boot by mere millimetres.

Pedro Vite came close to making it 2-0 for the 'Caps in the 65th minute, skipping past a defender to charge into the box and side-footing a shot towards the far post, forcing Gazdov to make a tipped save at full stretch.

Kreilach was mere inches away from sealing the deal for Whitecaps FC just minutes later, getting on the end of a Raposo cross but being denied by the woodwork as his header clipped off the near post. Ali Ahmed nearly got a second close to the end, using quick feet to bypass his marker but unable to get the shot off before getting smothered by Gazdov.

Mathías Laborda had the last opportunity of the match, going for the jumping volley on the edge of the box but sending his effort high and wide as the referee blew his final whistle not long later.

Whitecaps FC are back in action this coming Saturday, August 31 on the road in Texas against Austin FC at 5:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps are then back at BC Place on Saturday, September 7 when they host FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 10,966

Referee: Michael Venne

Scoring Summary

14' - VAN - Ryan Gauld

Statistics

Possession: VAN 68% - PAC 32%

Shots: VAN 15 - PAC 8

Shots on Goal: VAN 7 - PAC 3

Saves: VAN 3 - PAC 6

Fouls: VAN 3 - PAC 18

Offsides: VAN 0 - PAC 3

Corners: VAN 5 - PAC 5

Cautions

40' - PAC - Juan Quintana

45'+2 - PAC - Cédric Toussaint

90'+1 - PAC - Kevin Ceceri

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik (6.Tristan Blackmon 63'); 7.Ryan Raposo (12.Belal Halbouni 82'), 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas, 8.Alessandro Schöpf (16.Sebastian Berhalter 74'); 25.Ryan Gauld (11.Fafa Picault 63'), 24.Brian White (19.Damir Kreilach 16'), 3.Sam Adekugbe (22.Ali Ahmed 63')

Substitutes not used

1.Yohei Takaoka

Pacific FC

1.Emil Gazdov; 5.Juan Quintana, 26.Thomas Meilleur-Giguère, 25.Kevin Ceceri; 13.Kunle Dada-Luke, 20.Sean Young, 28.Cédric Toussaint (10.Adonijah Reid 45'), 2.Georges Mukumbilwa (6.Marco Dominguez 45'); 8.Pierre Lamothe (12.Reon Moore 30'), 7.Steffen Yeates (18.Zakaria Bahous 69'); 9.Dario Zanatta (88.Andrei Tircoveanu 69')

Substitutes not used

55.Sean Melvin, 15.Christian Greco-Taylor

- whitecapsfc.com -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.